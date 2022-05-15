ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

