Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 91,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $286.77 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $274.79 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

