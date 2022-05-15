Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $6.39 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

STWD opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

