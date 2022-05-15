Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 55,099 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

NOAH stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

