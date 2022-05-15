Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,330,763 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,330,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

UBS Group Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.