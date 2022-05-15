Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

RSG opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

