Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VPG stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

