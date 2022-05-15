Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE JHX opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.29.

James Hardie Industries Profile (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

