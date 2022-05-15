Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 243,310 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 122,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARLP opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.89%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

