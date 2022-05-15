Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 14,827 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of First Financial worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THFF. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 118,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $532.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

