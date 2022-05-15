Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,511 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innospec worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innospec by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Innospec by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innospec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.19. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.