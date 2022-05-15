AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.27.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

