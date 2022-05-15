AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 3,208,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,817. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.27.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.