AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.66

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and traded as low as $31.20. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 31,986 shares changing hands.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.