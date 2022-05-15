Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($36.95) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($29.79) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Aareal Bank stock opened at €31.88 ($33.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.88. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €19.03 ($20.03) and a 52-week high of €33.16 ($34.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

