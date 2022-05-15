$987.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will post sales of $987.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $998.22 million. Tronox reported sales of $927.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tronox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

TROX traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

