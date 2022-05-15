$978.22 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to announce sales of $978.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $984.96 million and the lowest is $972.60 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $707.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

ANET stock traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,758. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,695 shares of company stock valued at $78,585,334. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

