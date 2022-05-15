9,720 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,232,000 after acquiring an additional 203,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.