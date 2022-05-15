$963.62 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $963.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $971.50 million and the lowest is $954.76 million. TransUnion reported sales of $774.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

TRU traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,159. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,523,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.