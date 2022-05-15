930 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $769.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $939.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.68. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

