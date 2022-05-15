8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $270,078.46 and $20,547.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000230 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001485 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

