8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.27.
8X8 stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.