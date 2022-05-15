$80.88 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to announce $80.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.86 million and the highest is $81.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $68.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $325.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $331.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $373.35 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $381.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAR traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 292,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,078. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

