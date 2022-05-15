$77.67 Million in Sales Expected for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to report $77.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the highest is $78.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year sales of $388.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $20,027,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB stock traded up $6.69 on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 2,163,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,676. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

