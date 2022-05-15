$73.27 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $73.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $73.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $304.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $365.31 million, with estimates ranging from $362.25 million to $367.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 388,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 12.03. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

