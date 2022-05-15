$727.36 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $727.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.40 million to $747.20 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $617.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.