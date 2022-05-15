$707.08 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to report sales of $707.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.88 million. Saia reported sales of $571.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.46.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.05. 681,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Saia by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

