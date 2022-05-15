6,730 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 61.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gentex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. 1,020,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,276. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

