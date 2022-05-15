63,000 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCO. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,907,000 after buying an additional 3,772,003 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,758,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,178,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 921,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

