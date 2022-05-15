$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.61 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $25.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.61 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of EOG traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,171. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $132.35.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

