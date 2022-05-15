4,796 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $41.48. 29,683,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,172,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

