4,354 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

