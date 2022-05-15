$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.98 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $19.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $20.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

