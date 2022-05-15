39,800 Shares in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

