$388.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $388.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $371.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

CFR traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $124.73. 299,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,526. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

