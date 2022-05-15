$37.55 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will announce sales of $37.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $22.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $103.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $154.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $146.92 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $358.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,280. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.90.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.