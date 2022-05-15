$37.55 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $22.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $103.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $154.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $146.92 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $358.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,280. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.90.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.