36,911 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

