35,000 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 820,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

