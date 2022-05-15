32,376 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,549,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,260,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

