$3.63 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the highest is $4.07. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $15.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $16.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of WCC traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,336. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.