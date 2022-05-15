$3.63 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the highest is $4.07. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $15.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $16.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of WCC traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,336. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.