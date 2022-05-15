$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to report $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Westlake posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

Westlake stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 805,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Westlake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

