2,836 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

