248,686 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Georgetown University

Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 248,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,940,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 43.8% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,226,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,579,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,592,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $284.94 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

