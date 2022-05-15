$20.33 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to post $20.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $17.84 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $13.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $83.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 419,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,221. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 888.99%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

