$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $10.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

TAP stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $55.93. 1,312,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,384. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after purchasing an additional 719,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

