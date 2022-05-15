$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.37 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 764,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after buying an additional 340,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.