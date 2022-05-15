$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OVV traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. 6,409,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,521. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

