1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $2,923.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001265 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

