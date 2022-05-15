1irstcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,923.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,923.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001265 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.