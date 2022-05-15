$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to post $13.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.20 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $13.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $54.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.80 million, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James raised their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares during the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

